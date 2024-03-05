Game Pass März 2024 – Schwammtastische Abenteuer

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass März 2024

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass März 2024 kommt ein schwammstarker Held auf euren PC und Spielekonsole. Außerdem dürft ihr den Baseballschläger in MLB The Show 24 schwingen lassen. Nur eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft ist dafür erforderlich.

Xbox Game Pass März 2024

Ab sofort:

Ab 07. März:

Ab 12. März:

Ab 13. März:

Ab 14. März:

Ab 19. März:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. März:

Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass den Preisnachlass von 20 Prozent.

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Shredders (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

DLCs und Updates

  • 14. März – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile

Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile? Dann besucht einfach die Vorteile-Galerie auf euren Xbox Series und One Geräten, in der Xbox App auf Windows-PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack
    Zeigt euch von eurer verrückten Seite, während ihr mit eurem Retro-Hotdog-Skin, dem Feuer-Emote, 250 Edelsteinen und 50 Stumble-Token die Ziellinie erreicht. Für diesen Perk-Inhalt ist Stumble Guys erforderlich (Free to Play).
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack
    Trotzt der Stille mit dem Forgotten Bay-Drachen, der Flaming Crude Cleaver-Axt und einem 14-Tage-EP-Booster. Erfordert Century: Age of Ashes (Free to Play).

> Die Liste aus Februar 2024.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Trailer.

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR