Game Pass März 2024 – Schwammtastische Abenteuer

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass März 2024 kommt ein schwammstarker Held auf euren PC und Spielekonsole. Außerdem dürft ihr den Baseballschläger in MLB The Show 24 schwingen lassen. Nur eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft ist dafür erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass März 2024
Ab sofort:
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dead Island 2 (Cloud und Konsole)
Ab 07. März:
- PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 12. März:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 13. März:
- Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 14. März:
- No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 19. März:
- Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- MLB The Show 24 (Cloud und Konsole)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. März:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass den Preisnachlass von 20 Prozent.
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Shredders (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
DLCs und Updates
- 14. März – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile? Dann besucht einfach die Vorteile-Galerie auf euren Xbox Series und One Geräten, in der Xbox App auf Windows-PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Stumble Guys Retro Hot Dog Pack
Zeigt euch von eurer verrückten Seite, während ihr mit eurem Retro-Hotdog-Skin, dem Feuer-Emote, 250 Edelsteinen und 50 Stumble-Token die Ziellinie erreicht. Für diesen Perk-Inhalt ist Stumble Guys erforderlich (Free to Play).
- Jetzt verfügbar – Century: Age of Ashes – Forgotten Bay Pack
Trotzt der Stille mit dem Forgotten Bay-Drachen, der Flaming Crude Cleaver-Axt und einem 14-Tage-EP-Booster. Erfordert Century: Age of Ashes (Free to Play).
> Die Liste aus Februar 2024.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Trailer.