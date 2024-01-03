Game Pass Januar 2024 – Ein guter Start in das neue Jahr

Um das neue Jahr anständig zu feiern, gibt es mit Xbox Game Pass Januar 2024 gleich ein Dutzend Spiele für den Katalog. Für den Service ist nur eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich, um alle Vorzüge auskosten zu können.
Xbox Game Pass Januar 2024
Ab sofort:
- Close to the Sun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 04. Januar:
- Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Ab 09. Januar:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Figment (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 11. Januar:
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
- We Happy Few (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 16. Januar:
- Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Januar:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass den Preisnachlass von 20 Prozent.
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud und Konsole) am 5. Januar
- Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: Chucky
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hello Neighbor 2 Jubiläumsupdate
- Ab sofort – Sea of Thieves: Saison Zehn
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile? Dann besucht einfach die Vorteile-Galerie auf euren Xbox Series und One Geräten, in der Xbox App auf Windows-PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Nightshine Papagei-Paket
Cinematic World Premiere Trailer zu Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.