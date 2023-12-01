Game Pass Dezember 2023 – Große Spiele für die Festtage

Mit Xbox Game Pass Dezember 2023 läuten wir das Ende des Jahres ein. Für die Festtage gibt es auch eine Menge großer Titel, wie zum Beispiel Far Cry 6. Eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft ist für den vollen Umfang an Spielen und Vorteilen Voraussetzung.
Xbox Game Pass Dezember 2023
Ab sofort:
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Spirit of the North (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 05. Dezember:
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 07. Dezember:
- Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Ab 08. Dezember:
- Against the Storm (PC)
Ab 12. Dezember:
- Tin Hearts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 14. Dezember:
- Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Dezember:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass den Preisnachlass von 20 Prozent.
- Chained Echoes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Opus Magnum (PC)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Rubber Bundits (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Bald im Game Pass Core
- 06. Dezember – Chivalry 2
- 06. Dezember – Totally Reliable Delivery Service
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble
- 05. Dezember – Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile? Dann besucht einfach die Vorteile-Galerie auf euren Xbox Series und One Geräten, in der Xbox App auf Windows-PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – KartRider: Drift – Lucci Loot Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – 3 Monate Discord Nitro
Offizieller Story Trailer zu Far Cry 6.