Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2 – Nachschub für die kalten Tage

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass Januar 2023

Microsoft überrascht uns bei Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2 mit weiteren Titeln für die kalten Tage. Es erwartet uns Action, Geschwindigkeit und Aufbau. Für diesen Service ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.

Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2

Jetzt verfügbar:

Ab 27. Januar:

  • GoldenEye 007 (Cloud und Konsole)

Ab 30. Januar:

Ab 31. Januar:

Ab 02. Februar:

Ab 07. Februar:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 31. Januar:

  • Donut County (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Konsole und PC)
  • Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Worms WMD (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Updates und DLCs

  • Verfügbar bis 2. Februar – Sea of Thieves: The Secret Wilds

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Ancient Dragon Hunter Armor
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert: Special Gift Bundle
  • Ab sofort – Vigor: Norwegian Woodchuck Pack

> Noch mehr Titel aus diesem Monat.

Launch Trailer zu Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition für Konsole.

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR