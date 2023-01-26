Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2 – Nachschub für die kalten Tage

Microsoft überrascht uns bei Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2 mit weiteren Titeln für die kalten Tage. Es erwartet uns Action, Geschwindigkeit und Aufbau. Für diesen Service ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 Teil 2
Jetzt verfügbar:
- Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Ab 27. Januar:
- GoldenEye 007 (Cloud und Konsole)
Ab 30. Januar:
- Roboquest (Game Preview) (Konsole)
Ab 31. Januar:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 02. Februar:
- Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- GRID Legends (Cloud) EA Play
Ab 07. Februar:
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 31. Januar:
- Donut County (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Konsole und PC)
- Telling Lies (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Worms WMD (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Verfügbar bis 2. Februar – Sea of Thieves: The Secret Wilds
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Ancient Dragon Hunter Armor
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert: Special Gift Bundle
- Ab sofort – Vigor: Norwegian Woodchuck Pack
Launch Trailer zu Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition für Konsole.