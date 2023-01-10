Game Pass Januar 2023 – Aufregender Japanogedöns Monat

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass Januar 2023

Mit Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 startet das Abo-Modell mit gleich drei Top-Titel in das neue Jahr. Für diesen Service ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.

Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023

Jetzt verfügbar:

Ab 19. Januar:

Ab 20. Januar:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Januar:

  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Pupperazzi (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Vergesst auch nicht regelmäßig die Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks aufzusuchen.

> Die Liste aus Dezember 2022.

Trailer zu Monster Hunter Rise.

