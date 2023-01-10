Game Pass Januar 2023 – Aufregender Japanogedöns Monat

Mit Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023 startet das Abo-Modell mit gleich drei Top-Titel in das neue Jahr. Für diesen Service ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass Januar 2023
Jetzt verfügbar:
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Stranded Deep (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update (PC)
Ab 19. Januar:
- Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 20. Januar:
- Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Januar:
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pupperazzi (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Vergesst auch nicht regelmäßig die Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks aufzusuchen.
Trailer zu Monster Hunter Rise.