Game Pass August 2022 – Kochen spielen, aber Pizza bestellen

Game Pass August 2022

Xbox Game Pass August 2022 schickt euch mit bis zu drei Mitstreitern in die Wildlands von Ghost Recon. Für diesen Spielspaß braucht ihr die Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.

Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Konsole

Jetzt verfügbar:

  • Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ab 04. August:

  • Turbo Golf Racing

Ab 09. August:

  • Two Point Campus

Ab 11. August:

  • Cooking Simulator

Diese Titel für Konsole verlassen das Angebot am 15. August:

  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Library of Ruina
  • Train Sim World 2

4K HDR Gameplay Trailer zu Ghost Recon Wildlands.

