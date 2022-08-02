Game Pass August 2022 – Kochen spielen, aber Pizza bestellen

Xbox Game Pass August 2022 schickt euch mit bis zu drei Mitstreitern in die Wildlands von Ghost Recon. Für diesen Spielspaß braucht ihr die Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.
Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Konsole
Jetzt verfügbar:
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
Ab 04. August:
- Turbo Golf Racing
Ab 09. August:
- Two Point Campus
Ab 11. August:
- Cooking Simulator
Diese Titel für Konsole verlassen das Angebot am 15. August:
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Library of Ruina
- Train Sim World 2
4K HDR Gameplay Trailer zu Ghost Recon Wildlands.
