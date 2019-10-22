Zahlreiche Spielerabatte für Switch, PS4 und 3DS bei Amazon

Nachdem Müller erst kürzlich 20 % auf Spiele sowie Spielwaren bescherte, zieht Amazon nun mit einer eigenen Rabattaktion mit. Unter den Switch, PS4 und 3DS Titeln finden sich auch einige Neuerscheinungen wie zum Beispiel Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Auch zwei Nintendo-Switch-Lite-Bundles sind vergünstigt bei Amazon erhältlich.

Diese Spiele sind von der Aktion betroffen:

Baldurs Gate: Enhanced Edition (Switch, PS4) – 43,99 Euro

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Switch) – 15,99 Euro

Collection of Mana (Switch) – 31,99 Euro

Concrete Genie (PS4) – 23,99 Euro

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – 22,39 Euro

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition (Switch) – 47,99 Euro

Doraemon Story of Seasons (Switch) – 39,99 Euro

Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) – 47,99 Euro

Etrian Odyssey Nexus (3DS) – 23,99 Euro

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) – 47,99 Euro

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4) – 23,99 Euro

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) – 23,99 Euro

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition (Switch) – 31,99 Euro

One Piece World Seeker (PS4) – 23,99 Euro

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – 55,99 Euro

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy (Switch) – 31,99 Euro

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition (Switch) – 39,99 Euro

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Switch) – 47,99 Euro

Trials Rising: Gold Edition (Switch) – 15,99 Euro

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PS4) – 23,99 Euro

Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch) – 47,99 Euro

Nintendo-Switch-Lite-Bundles:

Nintendo Switch Lite + Dragon Quest XI S – 258,99 Euro

Nintendo Switch Lite + Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 256,99 Euro