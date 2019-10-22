Zahlreiche Spielerabatte für Switch, PS4 und 3DS bei Amazon

Nachdem Müller erst kürzlich 20 % auf Spiele sowie Spielwaren bescherte, zieht Amazon nun mit einer eigenen Rabattaktion mit. Unter den Switch, PS4 und 3DS Titeln finden sich auch einige Neuerscheinungen wie zum Beispiel Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Auch zwei Nintendo-Switch-Lite-Bundles sind vergünstigt bei Amazon erhältlich.
Diese Spiele sind von der Aktion betroffen:
Baldurs Gate: Enhanced Edition (Switch, PS4) – 43,99 Euro
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Switch) – 15,99 Euro
Collection of Mana (Switch) – 31,99 Euro
Concrete Genie (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – 22,39 Euro
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition (Switch) – 47,99 Euro
Doraemon Story of Seasons (Switch) – 39,99 Euro
Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) – 47,99 Euro
Etrian Odyssey Nexus (3DS) – 23,99 Euro
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) – 47,99 Euro
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition (Switch) – 31,99 Euro
One Piece World Seeker (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – 55,99 Euro
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy (Switch) – 31,99 Euro
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition (Switch) – 39,99 Euro
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Switch) – 47,99 Euro
Trials Rising: Gold Edition (Switch) – 15,99 Euro
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PS4) – 23,99 Euro
Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch) – 47,99 Euro
Nintendo-Switch-Lite-Bundles:
Nintendo Switch Lite + Dragon Quest XI S – 258,99 Euro
Nintendo Switch Lite + Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 256,99 Euro