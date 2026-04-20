Game Pass April 2026 Teil 2 – Vampirisch gut

Der Monat neigt sich dem Ende zu, doch der Xbox Game Pass April 2026 hat noch einiges zu bieten. Dazu zählt Vampire Crawlers und Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. Für alle Titel sowie Vorteile benötigt ihr eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.

Xbox Game Pass April 2026

Ab 21. April:

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Konsole und PC) Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; zusätzlich zu Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC)

Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; ab sofort in Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Konsole, Handheld und PC) Jetzt mit Game Pass Premium; ab sofort in Game Pass Ultimate und PC Game Pass Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Ab 23. April:

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Ab 28. April:

Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Ab 29. April:

Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium und PC Game Pass

Ab 30. April:

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, und PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 30. April:

Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass den Preisnachlass von 20 Prozent.

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Creatures of Ava (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Endless Legend 2 (PC)

Goat Simulator (Cloud und Konsole)

Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Hunt Showdown 1896 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

NHL 24 (EA Play) (Cloud und Konsole)

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

DLCs und Updates

Keine neuen DLCs und Updates

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile

Keine neuen Ultimate Vorteile.

> Noch mehr Titel aus diesem Monat.

Ankündigung zu Vampire Crawlers Day One with Game Pass.