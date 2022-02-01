Game Pass Februar 2022 – Es gibt viel zu erzählen

Game Pass Februar 2022

Mit Xbox Game Pass Februar 2022 gibt es einiges zu erzählen. Zum Beispiel mit Telling Lies, dem investigativem Thriller vom „Her Story“ Schöpfer Sam Barlow. Eine Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft ist für die folgenden Vorteile nötig!

Xbox Game Pass Februar 2022 Konsole

Ab 03. Februar:

  • Contrast
  • Dreamscaper
  • Telling Lies

Ab 10. Februar:

  • Besiege (Game Preview)
  • CrossfireX
  • Edge of Eternity
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Ab 14. Februar:

  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
  • Infernax

Diese Titel für Konsole verlassen das Angebot am 15. Februar:

  • Control
  • Code Vein
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • The Medium
  • Project Winter
  • The Falconeer

E3 Trailer zu Telling Lies.

