Game Pass Februar 2022 – Es gibt viel zu erzählen

Mit Xbox Game Pass Februar 2022 gibt es einiges zu erzählen. Zum Beispiel mit Telling Lies, dem investigativem Thriller vom „Her Story“ Schöpfer Sam Barlow. Eine Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft ist für die folgenden Vorteile nötig!
Xbox Game Pass Februar 2022 Konsole
Ab 03. Februar:
- Contrast
- Dreamscaper
- Telling Lies
Ab 10. Februar:
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- CrossfireX
- Edge of Eternity
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
Ab 14. Februar:
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Infernax
Diese Titel für Konsole verlassen das Angebot am 15. Februar:
- Control
- Code Vein
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- The Medium
- Project Winter
- The Falconeer
E3 Trailer zu Telling Lies.
