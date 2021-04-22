Zocken ohne Xbox Live Gold

Ab sofort könnt ihr mehr als 50 Free To Play-Games auch ohne Xbox Live Gold im Online-Multiplayer spielen. Werft dazu einen Blick auf die Sammlung der Spiele, deren Online-Multiplayer keine zusätzliche Gold-Mitgliedschaft benötigt. Diese Liste aus über 50 Spielen wird kontinuierlich um neue Free to Play-Releases erweitert.
Ohne Xbox Live Gold Liste
Diese folgenden Free To Play-Titel sind auch ohne Xbox Live Gold im Online-Multiplayer spielbar:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
Microsoft erweitert diese Liste kontinuierlich in nächster Zeit.
