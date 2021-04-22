Zocken ohne Xbox Live Gold

Ohne Xbox Live Gold

Ab sofort könnt ihr mehr als 50 Free To Play-Games auch ohne Xbox Live Gold im Online-Multiplayer spielen. Werft dazu einen Blick auf die Sammlung der Spiele, deren Online-Multiplayer keine zusätzliche Gold-Mitgliedschaft benötigt. Diese Liste aus über 50 Spielen wird kontinuierlich um neue Free to Play-Releases erweitert.

Ohne Xbox Live Gold Liste

Diese folgenden Free To Play-Titel sind auch ohne Xbox Live Gold im Online-Multiplayer spielbar:

  • 3on3 FreeStyle
  • Aegis Wing
  • APB Reloaded
  • Apex Legends
  • Armored Warfare
  • Battle Islands: Commanders
  • Bless Unleashed
  • Brawlhalla
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Crackdown
  • Crackdown 2
  • Crimson Alliance
  • Crossout
  • CRSED: F.O.A.D.
  • Darwin Project
  • Dauntless
  • DC Universe Online
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
  • Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
  • Defiance 2050
  • Destiny 2
  • Doritos Crash Course
  • Dungeon Defenders II
  • Enlisted
  • Eternal Card Game
  • Family Game Night
  • Fishing Planet
  • Fortnite
  • Galaxy Control: Arena
  • Happy Wars
  • Harm’s Way
  • Hawken
  • Hyper Scape
  • Killer Instinct
  • Korgan
  • Minion Masters
  • Neverwinter
  • Outriders (Demo)
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • Phantasy Star Online 2
  • Phantom Dust
  • Pinball FX2
  • Prominence Poker
  • Realm Royale
  • Rec Room
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • ROBLOX
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Skyforge
  • SMITE
  • Spacelords
  • Spellbreak
  • Star Trek Online
  • Techwars Global Conflict
  • TERA
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots
  • Too Human
  • Trove
  • Vigor
  • War Thunder
  • Warface
  • Warframe
  • World of Tanks
  • World of Warships: Legends
  • Yaris

Microsoft erweitert diese Liste kontinuierlich in nächster Zeit.

