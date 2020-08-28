Gamescom Awards 2020 – Die Gewinner sind…

Auch in diesem Jahr wurden die Gamescom Awars 2020 verliehen. Zwar nur digital, aber immerhin ließ man sich die Auszeichnung im Rahmen der Opening Night nicht nehmen.

Die Gewinner in der Übersicht

Best Action Adventure Game: Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft)

Best Action Game: Star Wars: Squadrons (Electronic Arts)

Best Indie Game: Curious Expedition 2 (Maschinen-Mensch)

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Tell Me Why (Microsoft)

Best Multiplayer Game: Operation: Tango (Clever Plays)

Best Nintendo Switch Game: Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco)

Best Sony PlayStation Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Am Sonntag werden dann die übrigen Awars verliehen:

– Best Family Game

– Best Ongoing Game

– Best PC Game

– Best Racing Game

– Best Remaster

– Best Role Playing Game

– Best Simulation

– Best Sports Game

– Best Strategy Game

– Most Original Game

– Most Wanted Hardware/Technology

Ein paar Impressionen findet ihr auf Instagram @gamescom!