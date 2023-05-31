Game Pass Juni 2023 – Sommer, Sonne, Spiele und Spaß

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass Juni 2023

Xbox Game Pass Juni 2023 beginnt wie schon sein Vormonat ohne Tripple-A Titel. Vielleicht bekommen wir wieder die richtigen Kracher Mitte des Monats. Für den Service ist eine Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.

Xbox Game Pass Juni 2023

Ab sofort:

Ab 01. Juni:

Ab 06. Juni:

  • Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ab 08. Juni:

Ab 13. Juni:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Juni:

Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass die 20 Prozent Preisnachlass auf das Hauptspiel und 10 Prozent auf DLCs.

  • Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Chorus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Stellt euch regelmäßig wechselnden Quests, spielt die Titel des Game Pass und sammelt mächtig Microsoft Rewards-Punkte, die ihr gegen großartige Prämien eintauschen könnt. Löst die abgeschlossenen Quests für Punkte auf eurer Konsole im Game Pass-Bereich, auf dem PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App ein.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack

DLCs und Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Super Mega Baseball 4: Early Access Trial mit EA Play
  • 7. Juni  – Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn
  • 7. Juni – Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update

> Die Liste aus Mai 2023.

10 minutes of Gameplay von Amnesia: The Bunker.

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR