Game Pass Juni 2023 – Sommer, Sonne, Spiele und Spaß

Xbox Game Pass Juni 2023 beginnt wie schon sein Vormonat ohne Tripple-A Titel. Vielleicht bekommen wir wieder die richtigen Kracher Mitte des Monats. Für den Service ist eine Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass Juni 2023
Ab sofort:
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Konsole und PC)
- Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 01. Juni:
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Big Con (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 06. Juni:
- Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 08. Juni:
- Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Stacking (Cloud und Konsole)
Ab 13. Juni:
- Dordogne (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. Juni:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass die 20 Prozent Preisnachlass auf das Hauptspiel und 10 Prozent auf DLCs.
- Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Chorus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Maneater (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mortal Shell (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)
Xbox Game Pass Quests
Stellt euch regelmäßig wechselnden Quests, spielt die Titel des Game Pass und sammelt mächtig Microsoft Rewards-Punkte, die ihr gegen großartige Prämien eintauschen könnt. Löst die abgeschlossenen Quests für Punkte auf eurer Konsole im Game Pass-Bereich, auf dem PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App ein.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Obsidian Eye of Reach Pack
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Super Mega Baseball 4: Early Access Trial mit EA Play
- 7. Juni – Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn
- 7. Juni – Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update
10 minutes of Gameplay von Amnesia: The Bunker.