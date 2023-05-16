Game Pass Mai 2023 Teil 2 – Schnappatmung bei FIFA Fans

Game Pass Mai 2023

Die zweite Monatshälfte Xbox Game Pass Mai 2023 kommt mit dem aktuellen Titel FIFA 23 um die Ecke, aber dies ist nicht das einzige Spiel im Kader. Um den Service nutzen zu können, ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.

Xbox Game Pass Mai 2023

Ab sofort:

Ab 18. Mai:

  • Eastern Exorcist (Konsole und PC).
  • Ghostlore (Konsole)

Ab 23. Mai:

Ab 25. Mai:

Ab 30. Mai:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Konsole und PC)

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 31. Mai:

  • Europa Universalis IV (PC)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • FIFA 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – SMITE x Vshojo Starter Pack

DLCs und Updates

  • Ab sofort – Sea of Thieves: The Hoarder’s Hunt
  • Ab sofort – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Return to Rome

> Noch mehr Titel aus diesem Monat.

Launch Trailer zu FIFA 23.

