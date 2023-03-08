Game Pass März 2023 – Der Weltraum ist tot… in Dead Space

Das Xbox Game Pass März 2023 Programm passt zum aktuellen Wetter. Eigentlich müsste es wieder warm werden, doch es bleibt kalt wie im Weltall von Dead Space. Um den Service des Spielekatalogs nutzen zu können, ist eine Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass März 2023
Ab 07. März:
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 09. März:
- Dead Space 2 (Cloud) EA Play
- Dead Space 3 (Cloud) EA Play
Ab 14. März:
- Valheim (Game Preview) (Konsole)
Ab 16. März:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 21. März:
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. März:
- F1 2020 (Konsole)
- Goat Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Paradise Killer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Undertale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Bis 9. März – Madden NFL 23: EA Play Supercharge Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Corrupted Assault Rifle Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – F1 22: Champions Content Bundle
- Ab sofort – The Sims 4: Sleepover Sleepwear Set
Xbox Game Pass Quests
- Overcooked! 2 (250 Punkte – Nur Ultimate): 30 Items anbrennen lassen
- Signalis (5 Punkte): Einfach spielen
- Verdiene ein Achievement in einem beliebigen Game Pass-Titel (50 Punkte)
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Fallout 76: Mutation Invasion
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Fractal Update
- Ab sofort – Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within
- 16. und 20. März – Sea of Thieves: The Forts of Fortune & 5th Anniversary Celebration
> Die Liste aus Februar 2023.
Trailer zu Valheim.