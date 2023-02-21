Game Pass Februar 2023 Teil 2 – Für die Formel 1 Fans

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass Februar 2023

Xbox Game Pass Februar 2023 geht weiter in Richtung Pole-Position. Jetzt sind die Formel 1 Fans unter euch gefragt. Um in den Genuss des Angebotes zu kommen, ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft notwendig.

Jetzt verfügbar:

Ab 28. Februar:

  • Merge & Blade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ab 02. März:

  • F1 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play

Ab 03. März:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 28. Februar:

  • Alien: Isolation (Konsole und PC)
  • Crown Trick (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
  • Madden NFL 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
  • Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Supercharge Revelry Pack
  • Jetzt verfügbar – MultiVersus: MVP Pack – Drop 3

DLCs und Updates

  • 23. Februar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand

Launch Trailer zu F1 22.

