Game Pass Februar 2023 Teil 2 – Für die Formel 1 Fans

Xbox Game Pass Februar 2023 geht weiter in Richtung Pole-Position. Jetzt sind die Formel 1 Fans unter euch gefragt. Um in den Genuss des Angebotes zu kommen, ist eine Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft notwendig.
Xbox Game Pass Februar 2023
Jetzt verfügbar:
- Atomic Heart (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 28. Februar:
- Merge & Blade (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 02. März:
- F1 22 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
Ab 03. März:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 28. Februar:
- Alien: Isolation (Konsole und PC)
- Crown Trick (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- Madden NFL 21 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Apex Legends: Supercharge Revelry Pack
- Jetzt verfügbar – MultiVersus: MVP Pack – Drop 3
DLCs und Updates
- 23. Februar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand
Launch Trailer zu F1 22.