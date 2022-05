Callisto Protocol-Entwickler mit Neuigkeiten

If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/u9xDxJ4CbC

— Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 13, 2022