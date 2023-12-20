Crunchyroll Winter 2024 – Das gibt es schon bald zu sehen

Das Line-up für den Crunchyroll Winter 2024 gab der Anime Streaming-Dienst kürzlich bekannt. Für den Startschuss sorgt die Serie Burn the Witch am 29. Dezember 2023. Danach geht es weiter mit Fluffy Paradise am 1. Januar 2024.
Crunchyroll Winter 2024 Programm
29. Dezember
- Burn the Witch #0.8 (Studio Colorido)
01. Januar
- Fluffy Paradise (EMT Squad)
03. Januar
- Classroom of the Elite Staffel 3 (Lerche)
- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Staffel 2 (Project No.9)
05. Januar
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Drive)
- Sasaki and Peeps (SILVER LINK.)
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer (CONNECT)
- The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation)
06. Januar
- One Piece – Egghead Island Arc (Toei Animation)
- Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures)
- A Sign of Affection (AJIADO Animation Studio)
- Tales of Wedding Rings (Staple Entertainment)
07. Januar
- 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Studio KAI und HORNETS)
- Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Staffel 2 (Studio Flad)
08. Januar
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy – Staffel 2 (J.C.STAFF)
- The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (Children’s Playground Entertainment)
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (SILVER LINK. und BLADE)
- High Card Staffel 2 (Studio Hibari)
09. Januar
- Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord (Jumondou)
10. Januar
- Metallic Rouge (BONES)
- Sengoku Youko (WHITE FOX)
11. Januar
- Delusional Monthly Magazine (OLM Team Yoshioka)
13. Januar
- BUCCHIGIRI?! (MAPPA)
14. Januar
- Meiji Gekken: 1874 (Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)
- The Fire Hunter Staffel 2 (Signal.MD)
> Weitere Highlights auf Crunchyroll.
Bald Verfügbar
- Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp (MAHO FILM)
- Mashle: Madic and Muscles Staffel 2 (A-1 Pictures)
- The Witch and the Beast (Yokohama Animation Laboratory)
Der Trailer zur 3. Staffel Classroom of the Elite.