Game Pass September 2023 – In einer weit weit entfernten…

Mit Xbox Game Pass September 2023 geht es endlich auf die Reise in Bethesda Softworks neusten Rollenspiel Starfield. Außerdem erscheint noch diesen Monat Lies of P. Um das Angebot richtig ausschöpfen zu können, ist eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
Xbox Game Pass September 2023
Ab sofort:
- Gris (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler
- Humankind (Cloud und Konsole)
Ab 06. September:
- Starfield (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Ab 14. September:
- Solar Ash (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 19. September:
- Lies of P (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. September:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass die 20 Prozent Preisnachlass auf das Hauptspiel und 10 Prozent auf DLCs.
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Echoes Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – The Quest for Guybrush
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Vorteile
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile? Dann besucht einfach die Vorteile-Galerie auf euren Xbox Series und One Geräten, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- 5. September – Minecraft Realms Plus-Abonnement
Xbox Game Pass Quests
Die September-Quests starten heute! Neue Quests findet ihr im Xbox Game Pass-Bereich auf eurer Konsole oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App, wo ihr Microsoft Reward-Punkte sammeln könnt.
- Human Fall Flat (250 Punkte – Nur Ultimate) – Klettere 30 Meter
- Among Us (5 Punkte) – Spiele Among Us
- Schalte einen Erfolg frei (50 Punkte – Täglich) – Schalte einen Erfolg in einem beliebigen Game Pass-Spiel frei
Offizieller Starfield Gameplay Trailer.