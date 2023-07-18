Game Pass Juli 2023 Teil 2 – Der Indie-Wahnsinn bricht an

Start der zweiten Hälfte Xbox Game Pass Juli 2023. Diesmal mit allerlei kleiner und großer Indie-Titel. Wenn ihr die Schmuckstücke ausprobieren möchtet, dann braucht ihr eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.
Xbox Game Pass Juli 2023
Ab sofort:
- Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Toem (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Cave (Cloud und Konsole)
Ab 19. Juli:
- Maquette (Konsole und PC)
Ab 20. Juli:
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Wandering Village (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 25. Juli:
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Ab 31. Juli:
- Venba (Konsole und PC)
Ab 01. August:
- Celeste (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 31. Juli:
Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass die 20 Prozent Preisnachlass auf das Hauptspiel und 10 Prozent auf DLCs.
- Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Expeditions: Rome (PC)
- Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- 20. Juli – League of Legends Champion: Naafiri
- 20. Juli – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
- 25. Juli – Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X, S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- 20. Juli – Crunchyroll Premium
- 21. Juli – FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack
- Ab sofort verfügbar – Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1