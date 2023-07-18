Game Pass Juli 2023 Teil 2 – Der Indie-Wahnsinn bricht an

Daniel Plaumann
Game Pass Juli 2023

Start der zweiten Hälfte Xbox Game Pass Juli 2023. Diesmal mit allerlei kleiner und großer Indie-Titel. Wenn ihr die Schmuckstücke ausprobieren möchtet, dann braucht ihr eine Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.

Xbox Game Pass Juli 2023

Ab sofort:

  • Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Toem (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Cave (Cloud und Konsole)

Ab 19. Juli:

  • Maquette (Konsole und PC)

Ab 20. Juli:

Ab 25. Juli:

Ab 31. Juli:

  • Venba (Konsole und PC)

Ab 01. August:

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 31. Juli:

Bevor die Titel den Katalog verlassen und euch die Spiele gefallen, dann nutzt als Mitglieder des Game Pass die 20 Prozent Preisnachlass auf das Hauptspiel und 10 Prozent auf DLCs.

  • Dreamscaper (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Expeditions: Rome (PC)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • The Ascent (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

DLCs und Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • 20. Juli – League of Legends Champion: Naafiri
  • 20. Juli – Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
  • 25. Juli – Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X, S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • 20. Juli – Crunchyroll Premium
  • 21. Juli – FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack
  • Ab sofort verfügbar – Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1

