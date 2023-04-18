Game Pass April 2023 Teil 2 – Ein echter Anime-Prügler Klassiker

Von
Daniel Plaumann
-
Game Pass April 2023

Die zweite Monatshälfte Xbox Game Pass April 2023 beinhaltet unter anderem einen echten Anime-Beat ’em up Klassiker. Den Service genießen könnt ihr mit der Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023

Ab 18. April:

Ab 20. April:

Ab 21. April:

Ab 26. April:

Ab 27. April:

Ab 02. Mai:

  • Redfall (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)

Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. April:

  • Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Konsole und PC)
  • Unsouled (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

  • Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle
  • Ab sofort – MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show Packs
  • Ab sofort – Far Cry 5: Heart of Darkness DLC

DLCs und Updates

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC
  • 25. April – Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XIII: Ozeanien und Antarktis

> Noch mehr Titel aus diesem Monat.

Trailer zu Minecraft Legends.

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR