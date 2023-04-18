Game Pass April 2023 Teil 2 – Ein echter Anime-Prügler Klassiker

Die zweite Monatshälfte Xbox Game Pass April 2023 beinhaltet unter anderem einen echten Anime-Beat ’em up Klassiker. Den Service genießen könnt ihr mit der Game Pass Ultimate Mitgliedschaft.
Xbox Game Pass April 2023
Ab 18. April:
- Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab 20. April:
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One)
Ab 21. April:
- Homestead Arcana (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
Ab 26. April:
- Cassette Beasts (PC)
Ab 27. April:
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Konsole und PC)
Ab 02. Mai:
- Redfall (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
Diese Titel verlassen das Angebot am 15. April:
- Bugsnax (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Konsole und PC)
- Unsouled (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Ihr wollt noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann besucht einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X und S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Bundle
- Ab sofort – MLB The Show 23: 10 The Show Packs
- Ab sofort – Far Cry 5: Heart of Darkness DLC
DLCs und Updates
- Jetzt verfügbar – Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC
- 25. April – Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XIII: Ozeanien und Antarktis
Trailer zu Minecraft Legends.