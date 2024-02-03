Star Citizen Contest – Nova Tank

Star Hangar, our partner around Star Citizen has released an ingenious tool called Upgrade Navigator. This feature allows you to see which in-game ship you can upgrade to your next desired spaceship, including the price. The right offer in the Star Hangar marketplace is then just a click away.

To celebrate the launch of the Upgrade Navigator, we are giving away the in-game Nova Tank assault tank with LTI (Lifetime Insurance) together with Star Hangar.

Description of the ingame ship/vehicle Nova Tank:

Tumbril’s new Nova is a classic battlefield warrior reinterpreted for the modern age. This heavy tank offers a devastating combination of weapons to take out threats on the ground and in the air.

#Advertisement – This prize was kindly provided to us by „Star Hangar“ to give away.

The winner will receive the in-game item/spaceship Nova Tank with LTI (Lifetime Insurance).

About Star Hangar:

Star-Hangar.com is a website where you can buy content and especially spaceships from Star Citizen. In principle, you can buy the ships directly from Roberts Space Industries (Star Citizen), but often only for a short time and then only on marketplaces. Thanks to Star Hangar, you can make up for the missed purchase and get started immediately with your dream spaceship (Flight Ready).

FAQ:

How do I receive my ship if I have won?

You will receive an e-mail from Star Hangar with a link. Copy this gifting link into the browser where you are logged into your RSI account. After clicking on the link, the ship will automatically be activated in your account and displayed under „My Hangar“.

Conditions of participation:

Eligible to participate are persons who are at least 18 years old and resident in Germany. Employees of game2gether.de and other persons involved in the implementation of this competition, as well as their relatives, are excluded from participation. The person to whom the e-mail address provided when registering for the competition belongs is deemed to be the participant in the competition. Only one entry is possible per participant. Repeated participation may, at the discretion of game2gether.de, result in the loss of the right to participate. Legal recourse is excluded. The prize cannot be exchanged and cannot be paid out in cash. The winner(s) drawn will have 48 hours to respond to the prize notification. After this period, the next winner will be chosen.

Data protection regulations:

All data collected through participation in the prize draw will be treated confidentially and will not be passed on to third parties, as it will be used exclusively for the draw and dispatch of the prize draw prizes. All participant data will be deleted once the prize draw has ended.

The closing date for entries is 15.2.2024, 23:59

The competition is not related to Robert Space Industries and is dealt purely with Star Hangar.

