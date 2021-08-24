Wie in jedem Jahr, werden auch im Rahmen der Gamescom 2021 die Gamescom Awards verliehen. Die Jury der Gamescom Awards 2021 setzt sich wieder aus internationalen Games-Journalisten zusammen. Diese haben nun die Spiele nominiert und bekannt gegeben.

Gamescom Awards 2021: Diese Spiele sind nominiert

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Deutschland

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Best Action Adventure Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

– Inua, Arte France

– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

– Encased, Koch Media

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Best Simulation Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio S.A., A2 Softworks

– Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment

– Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio S.A., A2 Softworks

– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Deutschland

– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA Europe

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Best Ongoing Game

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– tERRORbane, WhisperGames

Die ersten Awards in den Plattform-Kategorien werden bereits am Mittwoch, 25. August 2021 im Rahmen der Gamescom: Opening Night Live vergeben.

Best Announcement

Alle im Rahmen der Gamescom Opening Night Live von Partnerunternehmen getätigten Spiele-Ankündigungen, Premieren oder Enthüllungen stehen der Jury zur Wahl.

Best Lineup

Alle zum Gamescom Award einreichenden Partnerunternehmen der Gamescom stehen der Jury zur Wahl.

Best of Gamescom

Alle Kategorien-Gewinner der Genre- und Plattformkategorien stehen der Jury zur Wahl für die Auszeichnung mit dem Hauptpreis Best of Gamescom.

Best Trailer

Alle im Rahmen der Gamescom Opening Night Live von Partnerunternehmen gezeigten Trailer stehen der Jury zur Wahl.

Die Gewinner folgender Kategorien werden im Rahmen der „Spielesause“ am Sonntag, 29. August 2021, bekannt gegeben.

Best Streamer

Ausgewählte Partner-Streamer stehen den Fans der Gamescom zur Wahl.

Hier könnt Ihr Euch an dem Voting beteiligen: Best Streamer

Gamescom „Most Wanted“ Consumer Award

Die Nominierten aller Genre- und Plattformkategorien (s.o.) stehen den Fans der Gamescom zur Wahl.

Hier könnt Ihr Euch an dem Voting beteiligen: Most Wanted

HEART OF GAMING Award

Die Wahl eines Siegers des HEART OF GAMING Awards trifft die Jury in freiem Ermessen.

Alle weiteren Infos rund um die Gamescom 2021 haben wir Euch hier zusammengestellt.

Quelle: Gamescom 2021