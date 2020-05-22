Xbox Game Pass Mai 2020 Teil 2

Das Xbox Game Pass Mai 2020 Programm ist noch nicht vorbei! Zum Ende dieses Monats dürfen wir uns noch auf ein paar Titel freuen, welche auf Heimkonsole und Windows 10 PC laufen. Mitglieder des Spiel-Service von Microsoft profitieren unter anderem von Alan Wake, Minecraft Dungeons und die Vorinstallation von Crusader Kings III. Die ersten zwei Spiele kann man sowohl auf Xbox One, als auch auf dem Windows 10 Rechner zocken. Alle weiteren Spiele, die sich anschließen, könnt ihr hier nachlesen.
Xbox Game Pass Mai 2020 Konsole Teil 2
Ab sofort:
- Golf with Your Friends
- Alan Wake
- Cities: Skylines
Ab 26. Mai:
- Minecraft Dungeons
Diese Titel für Konsole verlassen das Angebot:
- 29. Mai – #IDARB
- 29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- 29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- 29. Mai – King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate
- 29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey
Xbox Game Pass Mai 2020 PC
Ab sofort:
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Alan Wake
- Cities: Skylines
- Vorinstallation verfügbar – Crusader Kings III
Ab 26. Mai:
- Minecraft Dungeons
Demnächst:
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades (ID@Xbox)
Diese Titel für PC verlassen das Angebot:
- 29. Mai – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- 29. Mai – Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- 29. Mai – Old Man’s Journey
- 29. Mai – Opus Magnum
- 29. Mai – Stealth Inc 2
Außerdem habt ihr immer noch Zugriff auf tolle Ultimate Perks! Darunter Bonis für World of Warships oder 3 Monate kostenlos Spotify.
> Alle Perks auf einem Blick im ersten Teil zum Mai Monat.
Story Trailer zu Crusader Kings III.
Quelle: Xbox PM