Gamescom Award 2020 – Das sind die Nominierungen

Zwar findet die Gamescom 2020 in diesem Jahr nicht wie gewohnt vor Ort in Köln mit Publikum statt, aber immerhin digital. Und wie es sich gehört, wird dann auch der Gamescom Award virtuell verliehen. Im Vorfeld machte sich die Jury einige Gedanken zu den unterschiedlichen Genres und jetzt stehen dann alle Nominierungen fest.
Best Action Adventure Game
- Grounded, Microsoft
- The Medium, Bloober Team
- Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft
Best Action Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
- Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts
Best Indie Game
- Cris Tales, Modus Games
- Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch
- The Medium, Bloober Team
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
- Grounded, Microsoft
- Tell Me Why, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal
- NBA 2K21, 2K
- Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Black Book, Hypetrain Digital
- Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
Best Family Game
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Modus Games
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
- KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons
Best Ongoing Game
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone, Activision
- World of Tanks, Wargaming
Best PC Game
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
- Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
- Tell Me Why, Microsoft
Best Racing Game
- DIRT 5, Codemasters
- Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Radical Relocation, Iceberg Interactive
Best Remaster
- Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
- XIII: Remake, astragon Entertainment
Best Role Playing Game
- Cris Tales, Modus Games
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
- Gamedec, Anshar Studios
Best Simulation
- Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
- Planet Coaster Console Edition, Frontier Development
- Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sports Game
- FIFA 21, Electronic Arts
- NBA 2K21, 2K
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
Best Strategy Game
- Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
- Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
- Iron Harvest, King Art Games
Most Original Game
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
- Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
- Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital
Die Gewinner werden am 27. August im Rahmen der Opening Night gegen 20 Uhr bekannt gegeben. Alle Streams zur Gamescom 2020 findet ihr hier: gamescom now