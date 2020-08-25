Gamescom Award 2020 – Das sind die Nominierungen

Von
Christoph
-

Zwar findet die Gamescom 2020 in diesem Jahr nicht wie gewohnt vor Ort in Köln mit Publikum statt, aber immerhin digital. Und wie es sich gehört, wird dann auch der Gamescom Award virtuell verliehen. Im Vorfeld machte sich die Jury einige Gedanken zu den unterschiedlichen Genres und jetzt stehen dann alle Nominierungen fest.

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Grounded, Microsoft
  • The Medium, Bloober Team
  • Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Best Action Game

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
  • Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts

Best Indie Game

  • Cris Tales, Modus Games
  • Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch
  • The Medium, Bloober Team

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
  • Grounded, Microsoft
  • Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal
  • NBA 2K21, 2K
  • Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Black Book, Hypetrain Digital
  • Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
  • Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Best Family Game

  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Modus Games
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
  • KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons

Best Ongoing Game

  • Borderlands 3, 2K
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone, Activision
  • World of Tanks, Wargaming

Best PC Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
  • Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
  • Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Racing Game

  • DIRT 5, Codemasters
  • Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Radical Relocation, Iceberg Interactive

Best Remaster

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
  • XIII: Remake, astragon Entertainment

Best Role Playing Game

  • Cris Tales, Modus Games
  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
  • Gamedec, Anshar Studios

Best Simulation

  • Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
  • Planet Coaster Console Edition, Frontier Development
  • Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sports Game

  • FIFA 21, Electronic Arts
  • NBA 2K21, 2K
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision

Best Strategy Game

  • Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
  • Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
  • Iron Harvest, King Art Games

Most Original Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
  • Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
  • Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital

 

Die Gewinner werden am 27. August im Rahmen der Opening Night gegen 20 Uhr bekannt gegeben. Alle Streams zur Gamescom 2020 findet ihr hier: gamescom now

