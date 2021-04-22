EA Play FPS Boost – Schnellere Bilder auf Series X und S

Ab sofort gibt es einen EA Play FPS Boost auf 13 Titel mit bis zu 120 Hz auf Xbox Series X und S. Alle genannten Titel sind ebenfalls als Teil von EA Play im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate verfügbar.
Liste der Spiele mit EA Play FPS Boost
Spiele mit bis zu 120 Hz:
- Battlefield 1, BF4 und BF5
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Unravel 2
Spiele mit bis zu 60 Hz:
- Sea of Solitude
Für weitere Details und eine vollständige Liste der FPS Boost fähigen Spiele besucht den Blog von Major Nelson. Die jüngsten News zum FPS Boost bekommt ihr im kommenden This Week on Xbox-Blog und im Major Nelson Podcast, welcher im Laufe der Woche erscheint.
Weitere FPS Verbesserungen gibt Microsoft auch zukünftig auf Xbox DACH bekannt oder ihr erfahrt es wie immer hier bei uns.
Quelle: Xbox PM