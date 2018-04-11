Xbox – Weitere 19 Original Xbox Games abwärtskompatibel!

In der heutigen Ausgabe Inside Xbox wurde, wie zuvor angekündigt, enthüllt, welche Original Xbox Games demnächst auf der Xbox One laufen. Hierbei können besagte Titel digital erworben oder, falls vorhanden, die originale CD von der Xbox One abgespielt werden. Zu der Portierung auf die Xbox One Konsolen kommt noch eine grafische Aufpolierung.
Folgende Original Xbox Games sind ab 17. April spielbar:
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breakdown
- Conker: Live & Reloaded
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Hunter: The Reckoning
- Jade Empire
- Panzer Dragoon Orta
- SSX 3
Folgende Original Xbox Games sind ab 26. April spielbar:
- Destroy All Humans!
- Full Spectrum Warrior
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
- MX Unleashed
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars Republic Commando
In puncto Abwärtskompatibilität tut sich auch in Richtung 360 einiges. Sonic Generations hat vor kurzem ein „Xbox One X Enhanced“ Update bekommen. Spiele, welche dieses Update in Kürze ebenfalls erhalten sollen sind: Darksiders, Gears of War 2, Portal 2, Red Dead Redemption und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed! Ein Datum ist noch nicht bekannt dafür.
Die aktuelle Ausgabe von Inside Xbox.