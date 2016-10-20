Steam Awards: Die Nominierten Spiele stehen nun fest!

Steam hatte vor kurzer Zeit nach euren favorisierten Spielen gefragt. Dabei gab Steam mehrere Kategorien vor, die durchaus anders sind als die bekannten Kategorien. Kategorien wie „I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye“ oder „Villain Most In Need Of A Hug“ versprachen damals schon sehr interessante Nominierungen. Nun sind die nominierten Spiele auch bekannt geworden und darunter sind durchaus viele Überraschungen.

Die nominierten Spiele sind Folgende:

The „I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award“ Award

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Paladins

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Unturned

The „Villain Most In Need Of A Hug“ Award

Borderlands 2

Dead by Daylight

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

Portal 2

The „I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye“ Award

Life Is Strange

To the Moon

This War of Mine

Undertale

The Walking Dead

The „Test of Time“ Award

Age of Empires II HD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Team Fortress 2

Terraria

The „Just 5 More Minutes“ Award

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Rocket League

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Fallout 4

Terraria

The „Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!“ Award

Bioshock Infinite

DOOM

Grand Theft Auto V

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The „Game Within A Game“ Award

Garry’s Mod

Grand Theft Auto V

The Stanley Parable

Tabletop Simulator

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The „Best Use Of A Farm Animal“ Award

ARK: Survival Evolved

Blood and Bacon

Farming Simulator 17

Goat Simulator

Stardew Valley

The „Boom Boom“ Award (Community)

BroForce

DOOM

Just Cause 3

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Kerbal Space Program

The „Love / Hate Relationship“ Award (Community)

Dark Souls III

Darkest Dungeon

Dota 2

Geometry Dash

Super Meat Boy

The „Sit Back and Relax“ Award (Community)

ABZU

Cities Skylines

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Mini Metro

Virid

The „Better With Friends“ Award (Community)

Don’t Starve Together

Gang Beasts

Golf With Your Friends

Left 4 Dead 2

Magicka

The „Game Within A Game“ Award

Garry’s Mod

Grand Theft Auto V

The Stanley Parable

Tabletop Simulator

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ist euer Favorit dabei? Habt ihr auch ihr abgestimmt?

Quelle: Steam