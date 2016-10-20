 
Steam Awards: Die Nominierten Spiele stehen nun fest!


Steam hatte vor kurzer Zeit nach euren favorisierten Spielen gefragt. Dabei gab Steam mehrere Kategorien vor, die durchaus anders sind als die bekannten Kategorien. Kategorien wie  „I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye“ oder „Villain Most In Need Of A Hug“ versprachen damals schon sehr interessante Nominierungen. Nun sind die nominierten Spiele auch bekannt geworden und darunter sind durchaus viele Überraschungen.

Die nominierten Spiele sind Folgende:

The „I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award“ Award

  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Paladins
  • Starbound
  • Stardew Valley
  • Unturned

The „Villain Most In Need Of A Hug“ Award

  • Borderlands 2
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Far Cry 3
  • Far Cry 4
  • Portal 2

The „I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye“ Award

  • Life Is Strange
  • To the Moon
  • This War of Mine
  • Undertale
  • The Walking Dead

The „Test of Time“ Award

  • Age of Empires II HD
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization V
  • Team Fortress 2
  • Terraria

The „Just 5 More Minutes“ Award

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Rocket League
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Fallout 4
  • Terraria

The „Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!“ Award

  • Bioshock Infinite
  • DOOM
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The „Game Within A Game“ Award

  • Garry’s Mod
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • The Stanley Parable
  • Tabletop Simulator
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The „Best Use Of A Farm Animal“ Award

  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Blood and Bacon
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Goat Simulator
  • Stardew Valley

The „Boom Boom“ Award (Community)

  • BroForce
  • DOOM
  • Just Cause 3
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  • Kerbal Space Program

The „Love / Hate Relationship“ Award (Community)

  • Dark Souls III
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Dota 2
  • Geometry Dash
  • Super Meat Boy

The „Sit Back and Relax“ Award (Community)

  • ABZU
  • Cities Skylines
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Mini Metro
  • Virid

The „Better With Friends“ Award (Community)

  • Don’t Starve Together
  • Gang Beasts
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Magicka

Ist euer Favorit dabei? Habt ihr auch ihr abgestimmt?

 

Quelle: Steam


