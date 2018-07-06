Nintendo – Die Downloads der Woche (Runbow, Yooka-Laylee uvm.)

Eine neue Woche, eine neue Flut von Angeboten im Nintendo eShop! Auch dieses Mal bieten die Downloads der Woche eine große Auswahl an neuen und reduzierten Titeln für die Nintendo Switch, 3DS und Wii U.
Unter anderem dürft ihr euch in den kommenden Tagen über Spiele wie Runbow, Yooka-Laylee, Okami HD und mit WarioWare Gold sogar eine kostenlose Demo. Damit ihr nichts verpasst, seht ihr hier alle Titel in der Übersicht:
Nintendo Switch
- Runbow (Headup Games) – 14,99 €
- Pocket Rumble (Chucklefish) – 9,99 €
- SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) – 10,00 €
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – 21,99 €
- Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – 6,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN V (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Awkward (Snap Finger Click) – 12,99 €
- ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous) – 8,99 € (bis zum 11.07.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION COMPLETE SET (Marvelous) – 10,79 € (bis zum 11.07.2018, normaler Preis: 11,99 €)
- Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – 6,99 €
- Kill The Bad Guy (Plug in Digital) – 6,99 €
- Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – 3,99 € (bis zum 12.07.2018, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Mushroom Wars 2 (Zillion Whales) – 19,99 €
- Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – 11,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- The Journey Down: Chapter Three (BlitWorks) – 14,99 € (für Besitzer von The Journey Down: Chapter One oder The Journey Down: Chapter Two, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – 12,99 €
- Yuso (Vertical Reach) – 6,49 €
- The Wardrobe (MixedBag ) – 14,99 € (erhältlich ab dem 06.07.2018, 16:00 Uhr)
- Rento Fortune Monolit (LAN – GAMES EOOD) – 9,99 € (erhältlich ab dem 08.07.2018, 16:00 Uhr)
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 – Marvel’s Ant- Man and the Wasp Character and Level Pack (WB Games) – 2,99 €
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack (Spike Chunsoft) – 4,99 €
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Tiki Bundle (Spike Chunsoft) – 7,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Anime Pack (Headup Games) – 1,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Satura’s Space Adventure (Headup Games) – 6,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Winter Pack (Headup Games) – 2,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Steampunk Pack (Headup Games) – 1,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Professionals Pack (Headup Games) – 1,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Costume & Music Bundle (Headup Games) – 6,99 €
- Runbow AOC – Extra Val-Hue Bundle (Headup Games) – 12,99 €
- ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION EXTRA PACK (Marvelous) – 4,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 07 (Lightwood Games) – 2,99 €
- WorldNeverland – Black Ancestral Garb Set (althi) – 3,33 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Advanced Accessory Set (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Bottled Potion Set (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Castaway Start Dash Set (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Economy Ingredient Set (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Elixir Set 1 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Elixir Set 2 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Elixir Set 3 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Elixir Set 4 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Elixir Set 5 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Fish Bait Set 1 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Fish Bait Set 2 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Fish Bait Set 3 (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Free Set 1 (NIS America) – Gratis
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Free Set 2 (NIS America) – Gratis
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Premium Material Set (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Ripe Fruit Set (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Status Recovery Set (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Tempest Set 1 (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Tempest Set 2 (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Tempest Set 3 (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Tempest Set 4 (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Tempest Set 5 (NIS America) – 1,49 €
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Useful Accessory Set (NIS America) – 0,99 €
- BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE – Additional Characters Pack 1 (PQube Limited) – 4,49 € (erhältlich ab dem 07.07.2018, 00:00 Uhr)
Nintendo Switch – Vorbestellungen
- Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Outright Games) – 39,99 €
- Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – 7,99 € (bis zum 12.07.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Pato Box (Bromio) – 13,49 € (bis zum 08.07.2018, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- Tanzia (Arcanity) -19,99 €
- The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – 6,29 € ((bis zum 18.07.2018, normaler Preis: 6,99 €)
- VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (Active Gaming Media) – 4,49 € (bis zum 18.07.2018, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – 15,99 € (bis zum 02.08.2018, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- OKAMI HD (CAPCOM) – 19,99 €
- GO VACATION (Nintendo) – 49,99 € (vorbestellbar ab dem 06.07.2018, 15:00 Uhr)
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright) – 39,99 € (vorbestellbar ab dem 06.07.2018, 15:00 Uhr)
- Frost (Digerati) – 10,39 € (vorbestellbar ab dem 06.07.2018, 15:00 Uhr; bis zum 18.07.2018, normaler Preis: 12,99 €)
Nintendo Switch – Reduzierungen
- The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – 5,09 € (bis zum 16.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – 1,59 € (bis zum 09.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – 3,99 € (bis zum 09.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – 2,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – 4,79 € (bis zum 09.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 5,99 €)
- Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – 9,95 € (bis zum 10.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 11,99 €)
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious ) – 2,96 € (bis zum 11.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 3,49 €)
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious ) – 1,94 € (bis zum 11.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 2,29 €)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (MadCow) – 14,99 € (bis zum 25.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- Monster Jam: Crush It (MadCow) – 14,99 € (bis zum 25.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon ) – 7,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- BINGO for Nintendo Switch (Starsign) – 2,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge (NAPS Team) – 9,89 € (bis zum 26.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – 6,40 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 8,00 €)
- Immortal Redneck (CremaGames) – 15,99 € (bis zum 14.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- Spy Chameleon (Unfinished) – 6,39 € (bis zum 16.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – 2,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Tallowmere (Teyon) – 3,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 6,99 €)
- Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – 29,99 € (bis zum 12.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 39,99 €)
- Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition (Tribute Games) – 10,71 € (bis zum 12.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 15,99 €)
- Flinthook (Tribute Games) – 8,20 € (bis zum 12.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 12,25 €)
- Mecho Tales (Arcade) – 0,99 € (bis zum 28.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 8,49 €)
- The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – 9,99 € (bis zum 15.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 12,99 €)
- Squids Odyssey (The Game) – 11,99 € (für Besitzer von Furi, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- Furi (The Game) – 16,99 € (für Besitzer von Squids Odyssey, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
Wii U
- The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – 2,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Bird Mania Party (Teyon) – 0,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- PixelMaker (Nostatic) – 3,51 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)
- Plantera (Ratalaika) – 2,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- VoxelMaker (Nostatic) – 4,39 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 5,49 €)
- Zombie Defense (Teyon) – 3,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS
- Thorium Wars: Attack of the Skyfighter (Big John Games) – 6,99 €
- WarioWare™ Gold Demo (Nintendo) – Gratis
New Nintendo 3DS – Reduzierungen
- Breakout Defense 2 (nuGAME) – 4,89 € (bis zum 02.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 6,99 €)
- Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly (RandomSpin) – 1,59 € (vorheriger Preis 4,99 €)
- Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles (Teyon) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
- Bird Mania 3D (Teyon) – 0,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 0,99 €)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (GameMill) – 9,99 € (bis zum 25.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- Chat-A-Lot (Teyon) – 3,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Collide-a-Ball (STARSIGN) – 0,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- Crazy Chicken: Director’s Cut 3D (Teyon) – 0,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 0,99 €)
- Crazy Chicken Pirates 3D (Teyon) – 0,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- Crollors Game Pack (Nvriezen) – 0,99 € (bis zum 26.07.2017 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- Cube Tactics (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- DISNEY 2-PACK FROZEN – BIG HERO 6 COMBO (GameMill) – 9,99 € (bis zum 25.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- Doll Fashion Atelier (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Excave (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Governor of Poker (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Groove Heaven (Teyon) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
- Heavy Fire: Black Arms 3D (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59 local time, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Mini Golf Resort (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Noah’s Cradle (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Ocean Runner (Teyon) – 1,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – 0,99 € (bis zum 01.08.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- PixelMaker (Nostatic) – 3,51 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)
- Plantera (Ratalaika) – 2,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Polara (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,50 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 5,00 €)
- Quell Memento (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
- Quell Reflect (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 3,99 €)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 € (bis zum 12.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Robot Rescue 3D (Teyon) – 1,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- Skater Cat (Teyon) – 2,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)
- Steel Empire (Teyon) – 7,99 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 15,99 €)
- WAKEDAS (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,49 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- VoxelMaker (Nostatic) – 4,39 € (bis zum 19.07.2018 23:59, normaler Preis: 5,49 €)