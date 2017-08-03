Nintendo – Die Downloads der Woche (New Summer Sale mit Animal Crossing, Mario Party uvm.)

Diese Woche findet ihr im Nintendo eShop nicht nur die üblichen Downloads der Woche, sondern zusätzlich auch die Angebote des New Summer Sale.

Der Summer Sale findet bis zum 10. August statt und umfasst Reduzierungen für den Nintendo 3DS und die Virtual Console. Er richtet sich vor allem an Mitglieder von MyNintendo, die bei den Spielen bis zu 50% sparen können. Nicht-Mitglieder erhalten laut Nintendo „trotzdem Rabatte auf Downloadinhalte und Designs für das HOME-Menü des Nintendo 3DS-Systems“.

Darüber hinaus gibt es natürlich wie immer einige Neuerscheinungen, wie zum Beispiel ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2. Alle Rabatte, Aktionen und Releases findet ihr hier auf einen Blick:

New Summer Sale

Nintendo 3DS

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – 31,49 € statt 44,99 €

Monster Hunter Generations – 31,49 € statt 44,99 €

Animal crossing: Happy Home Designer – 27,99 € statt 39,99 €

Dragon Quest 7: Fragmente der Vergangenheit – 27,99 € statt 39,99 €

Picross 3D: Round 2 – 24,49 € statt 34,99 €

Kid Icarus Uprising – 24,49 € statt 34,99 €

Mario Party: Star Rush – 27,99 € statt 39,99 €

Nintendo Pocket Football Club – 10,49 € statt 14,99 €

Style Boutique 2 – 27,99 € statt 39,99 €

Ultimate NES Remix – 27,99 € statt 39,99 €

Dillon’s Rolling Western – 6,99 € statt 9,99 €

Pullbox – 4,19 € statt 5,99 €

Dr. Mario Miracle Cure – 6,99 € statt 9,99 €

Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move – 6,99 € statt 9,99 €

StreetPass Mii-Lobby + Home-Menü-Designs – Download-Inhalte mit 30-50 Prozent Rabatt

Virtual Console (Nintendo 3DS)

Earthbound – 4,99 € statt 9,99 €

Super Mario World – 3,99 € statt 7,99 €

Super Mario Kart – 3,99 € statt 7,99 €

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past – 3,99 € statt 7,99 €

F-Zero – 3,99 € statt 7,99 €

Wii U

Flight of Light (Crystalline) – 8,00 €

Air Zonk (KONAMI) – 5,99 €

BONK III Bonk’s Big Adventure (KONAMI) – 5,99 €

Double Breakout II (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 7,00 €)

Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 7,00 €)

Tripple Breakout (nuGAME) – 3,49 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)

STEEL LORDS (nuGAME) – 7,49 € (bis zum 31. August 2017, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)

Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun (Yappa Pie) – 1,97 € (bis zum 17. August 2017, normaler Preis: 3,59 €)

Art of Balance (Shin’em Multimedia) – 6,70 € (bis zum 24. August 2017, normaler Preis: 8,99 €)

Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (EnjoyUp) – 2,95 € (bis zum 31. August 2017, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)

PixelMaker (Nostatic Software) – 3,36 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)

Twin Robots (Ratalaika Games) – 3,34 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)

Nintendo Switch

Retro City Rampage DX (Vblank) – 14,99 €

Slime-san (Fabraz) – 11,99 €

GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – 6,99 €

STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – 6,99 €

ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €

Puzzle Adventure Blockle (Intense) – 6,29 €

Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games) – 13,09 €

Blaster MasterZero – EX CHARACTER: SHOVEL KNIGHT (Inti Creates) – Gratis (DLC, bis zum 17. August 2017, 14:59 Uhr, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)

I am Setsuna (Square Enix Europe LTD) – 26,79 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 39,99 €)

TumbleSeed (aeiowu) – 9,37 € (bis zum 17. August 2017, normaler Preis: 13,99 €)

Nintendo 3DS

Blaster MasterZero – EX CHARACTER: SHOVEL KNIGHT (Inti Creates) – Gratis (DLC, bis zum 17. August 2017, 14:59 Uhr, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)

Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 31. August 2017, normaler Preis: 7,00 €)

Tripple Breakout (nuGAME) – 3,49 € (bis zum 31. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)

Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)

Brave Dungeon (INSIDE SYSTEM) – 3,99 € (bis zum 17. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,99 €)

Crollors Game Pack (Nvriezen) – 0,99 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)

PixelMaker (Nostatic Software) – 3,36 € (bis zum 10. August 2017, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)

Power Disc Slam (Chequered Cow Games) – 1,64 € (bis zum 17. August 2017, normaler Preis: 5,49 €)

Designs (Nintendo 3DS)



ab dem 4. August 2017

Ghost Rule (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

Delusion Tax (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

39 (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

*Hello, Planet. (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

All I Need Are Things I Like (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

39 Music! (DWANGO) – 1,99 €

Hello Kitty with flowers (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Hello Kitty is really cute (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Nunzy at the seaside (Animundi) – 0,99 €

Jurassic Cubs at the seaside (Animundi) – 0,99 €

Baby Jurassic Cubs on the beach (Animundi) – 1,49 €

Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 8 (Animundi) – 2,49 €

Rose’s fairytale bedroom (Rainbow) – 0,99 €

Astoria’s fairytale bedroom (Rainbow) – 0,99 €

Meeting at LeFrog Castle (Rainbow) – 1,99 €

Maggie and Bianca super fashion (Rainbow) – 0,99 €

Bianca and Quinn (Rainbow) – 0,99 €

A super GO.ZY. Bedroom (Rainbow) – 1,99 €

Bloom, Stella and Flora Tropical Style (Rainbow) – 0,99 €

Quelle: ntower