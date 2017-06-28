 
Posted 21. Juni 2017 by Dominik Waltz in PlayStation
 
 

Die PSN Store Angebote: Doppelte Rabatte für PS Plus, Angebot der Woche und vieles mehr


Sony hat nun wieder eine neue Lieferung an Aktionen und Rabatten im Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Neben dem Angebot der Woche geht auch die neue Rabattaktion „Playstation Plus doppelte Rabatte“ an den Start. Das Angebot der Woche ist dieses Mal „Sniper Elite 4“. Zudem haben wir eine Übersicht erstellt die zeigt welche weiteren Titel außerdem vergünstigt erhältlich sind:

Angebot der Woche (bis 28. Juni 2017)

PlayStation Plus doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)


Playstation 4 PSN Sony

Dominik Waltz

 
Dominik Waltz
Egal ob Games, Hard- oder Software ich bin einfach für alles Technische zu begeistern. In der Game2Gether Redaktion habe ich einen Weg gefunden diese Leidenschaft mit der Welt zu teilen. Als eingefleischter PC-Gamer bin ich für alles zu begeistern was sich auch nur im Geringsten mit einem Computer befasst. Des Weiteren habe ich ein starkes Interesse gefunden was Handys und Gadgets rund ums Smartphone betrifft.


