Die PSN Store Angebote: Doppelte Rabatte für PS Plus, Angebot der Woche und vieles mehr

Sony hat nun wieder eine neue Lieferung an Aktionen und Rabatten im Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Neben dem Angebot der Woche geht auch die neue Rabattaktion „Playstation Plus doppelte Rabatte“ an den Start. Das Angebot der Woche ist dieses Mal „Sniper Elite 4“. Zudem haben wir eine Übersicht erstellt die zeigt welche weiteren Titel außerdem vergünstigt erhältlich sind:

Angebot der Woche (bis 28. Juni 2017)

PlayStation Plus doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)