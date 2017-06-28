0Posted 21. Juni 2017 by Dominik Waltz in PlayStation
Die PSN Store Angebote: Doppelte Rabatte für PS Plus, Angebot der Woche und vieles mehr
Sony hat nun wieder eine neue Lieferung an Aktionen und Rabatten im Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Neben dem Angebot der Woche geht auch die neue Rabattaktion „Playstation Plus doppelte Rabatte“ an den Start. Das Angebot der Woche ist dieses Mal „Sniper Elite 4“. Zudem haben wir eine Übersicht erstellt die zeigt welche weiteren Titel außerdem vergünstigt erhältlich sind:
Angebot der Woche (bis 28. Juni 2017)
PlayStation Plus doppelte Rabatte (bis 5. Juli 2017)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- BioShock: The Collection
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- HITMAN™ – The Complete First Season
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Destiny – The Collection
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield™ Hardline
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Thief
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Canis Canem Edit
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies™ Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION
- HITMAN – Episode 2: Sapienza
- HITMAN – Episode 3: Marrakesh
- HITMAN – Episode 4: Bangkok
- HITMAN – Episode 5: Colorado
- HITMAN – Episode 6: Hokkaido
- HITMAN™ – Bonus Episode
- HITMAN™ Requiem Pack
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- ZOMBI
- The Warriors
- MotoGP™15
- MotoGP™15 Compact
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Just Dance 2017
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- MLB The Show™ 17
- MLB The Show™ 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show™ 17 MVP Edition
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Yooka-Laylee
- Manhunt
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Max Payne
- Dungeons 2
- Ape Escape 2
- Red Dead Revolver
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale – Season Pass
- War of the Monsters
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- The Assembly
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mighty No. 9
- Ghostbusters™
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Syberia 3
- Primal
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Forbidden Siren
- LUMO
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- The Mark of Kri
- Just Sing
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- FantaVision
- Seasons After Fall
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Kinetica
- Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack
- Baila Latino