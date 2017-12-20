Adventskalender 2017 – Tag 20

Hinter dem heutigen Türchen befinden sich gleich 4 Spieler für unsere PC-Fraktion.

1x Serious Sam Bogus Detour

Spiel bei Steam: Serious Sam Bogus Detour

Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is an all-new action-adventure in the legendary Serious Sam saga from Hammerwatch developer Crackshell. Battle through beautiful Mediterranean locales, dangerous biological weapons labs and even high-tech moon bases as a one-man wrecking crew or in four-player online cooperative for maximum chaos! Dominate the chaotic Survival and Versus modes or make your own mods, modes, and even total conversions with the include game editor. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is the biggest little Serious Sam game ever made!

Campaign Mode: Solo or 2 – 4 Players Online with Experience and Level Up Perk System

Versus Mode: Deathmatch and More for Up to 12 Players

Survival Mode: Solo or Up to 12 Players

Full Mod Support: Game Editor and Dozens of Mods Ready or In Development

1x Block’hood

Spiel bei Steam: Block’hood

Block’hood is a neighborhood-building simulator that celebrates the diversity and experimentation of cities and the unique ecosystems within them. Budding city planners will have access to 200+ building blocks to arrange and combine and to create unique neighborhoods and discover the implications of their designs. The game will embark on a story of ecology and understanding as additional resources are always needed to unlock new blocks, configurations, and combinations to create more prosperous neighborhoods. Throughout the design process, players will need to avoid the decay of their city blocks by making sure each unit doesn’t run out of resources and become a strain on the complimentary units around them.

Envision Your Neighborhood: Consider what Blocks are necessary for your neighborhood to thrive. There are no boundaries of what you can create with an expanding library of 200+ blocks.

Generate Resources: Each Block you create has inputs and outputs and by understanding how each block is dependent on other blocks, you can create a productive network. Optimize your production and generate abundant resources for the dozens of intricate symbiotic relationships in your neighborhood

Avoid Decay: If blocks don’t receive the inputs they need, they will decay over time and slowly become abandoned or destroyed. Once a block is abandoned or destroyed, you will have to remove it and avoid it from making other blocks decay further. Be careful as seeking an utopian neighborhood carelessly, can lead to dystopia.

Unique Modes: Neighborhood designers can enjoy the new Story Mode, Sandbox Mode, and Challenge Mode with modes for unique and engaging experience for players of all types.

1x Reigns

Spiel bei Steam: Reigns

Beherrsche als gütiger (oder grausamer) mittelalterlicher Monarch des 21. Jahrhunderts dein Königreich mit dem Wischen deiner adeligen Finger. Links oder rechts – dein Wille bestimmt das Schickal des Königreichs. Überwinde den scheinbar endlosen Spießrutenlauf der Bitten deiner Berater, Bauern, Verbündeten und Feinde, und sichere so das Gleichgewicht zwischen den Lagern deines Reichs. Doch sei wachsam, denn jede Entscheidung hat Auswirkungen kann später deine Herrschaft und deine Dynastie gefährden!

Jedes Jahr deiner Regierungszeit bringt eine wichtige – augenscheinlich zufällige – Forderung deines unvorhersehbaren Königreichs mit sich, in dem du dich um einen Ausgleich zwischen Kirche, Volk, Armee und deiner Schatzkammer bemühst. Weise Entscheidungen und vorausschauende Planung sind der Grundstein einer langen Herrschaft, doch überraschende Machenschaften, Zufallsereignisse und Pech können selbst den fähigsten Monarchen entmachten. Herrsche so lange wie möglich, schmiede Bündnisse, mache dir Feinde und finde neue Arten zu sterben, während deine Dynastie durch die Zeitalter voranschreitet. Einige Ereignisse werden Jahrhunderte dauern, und es erwartet dich eine Intrige um Hexenverbrennung, Aufklärung, finstere Ränkespiele und, vielleicht, den Teufel persönlich.

1x OMNIBUS

Spiel bei Steam: OMNIBUS

OmniBus is next-to-last gen physics game about the most powerful bus in the universe that can’t stop or even slow down for reasons incomprehensible to the simple human mind. OmniBus must complete missions at the behest of citizens as its speed increases to unsafe speeds and without landing on its head or sides. OmniBus drivers will choose from the bizarre mission mode, thrilling trick mode and versus multiplayer mode for up to four players to achieve goals, set high scores, and receive total enlightenment.

Deep Emotional Narrative: Throughout history man has looked to the noble bus in times of chaos and turmoil to bring peace, prosperity, and a lift to those that it serves during hours of operation. Slay demon buses, harvest space corn, and transport astronauts to a wedding as the legend foretold to become the one true OmniBus. There’s also a pretty cool level with a football field on the top of a skyscraper.

Multiplayer Derby Mode: Jump into the chaotic free-for-all multiplayer versus mode where drivers are pitted against each other in a high score trick mode or the visceral deathmatch mode sure to raise tensions down at the bus depot.

Free Play Trick Mode: Choose your favorite bus and pull off unbelievable jumps, flips and twists to hit incredible high scores and impress friends, family, and other OmniBus drivers on the leaderboards.

Cutting Edge Everything: OmniBus has the best of everything from graphics and sound effects to physics and an options menu. This is the future. This is OmniBus.

Für die Bereitstellung der Spielekeys bedanken wir uns ganz herzlich bei Devolver Digital und Cosmocover!

Wir suchen heute also einen glücklichen Gewinner, der sich über gleich 4 Spiele freuen darf. Dazu müsst ihr nichts weiter tun, als Euch in unser Formular einzutragen und schon landet ihr im Lostopf.

Unser Gewinnspielformular findet ihr auch der nächsten Seite!

Allen Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmern wünschen wir viel Glück!